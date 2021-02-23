Jitendra Singh congratulates first director of AIIMS, Jammu

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday congratulated Dr Shakti Gupta for being appointed as the first Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu.



"Congratulations Dr Shakti Gupta for being appointed as the first Director of AIIMS, #Jammu. I am sure, you have the capacity to live up to this prestigious responsibility assigned to you," Singh tweeted.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Executive Director in AIIMS Jammu, Rajkot, Madurai and Bilaspur for a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Executive Director in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jammu, Rajkot, Madurai and Bilaspur in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix plus admissible NPA on a short term contract basis, for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post (which may further be extended up to 05 years) or till the incumbent attains the age of 70 years or until further orders. Whichever is the earliest," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Col Chandan Dev Singh Katoch has been appointed in AIIMS Rajkot, Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao in AIIMS Madurai and Dr Vir Singh Negi in AIIMS Bilaspur.

The ACC has also directed to return the proposal for the appointment of Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati, Assam to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for submitting a fresh panel. (ANI)

