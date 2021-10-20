Jitendra Singh reviews progress of special drive to dispose pendency

During the review meeting, he was informed that in less than 20 days, more than one lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy in all the Ministries, Departments and within this time span, nearly four lakh files have been weeded out.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievancess, and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday reviewed the progress of a special campaign launched on October 2 for disposal of pendency in nine Ministries and Departments under his charge.

Singh said that this drive is being conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him at its conclusion.

The Minister also said that this campaign has been aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from MPs, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by each Ministry, Department and its attached or subordinate offices during the campaign period.

The preparatory phase of this campaign was conducted from September 13 to September 30, in which the Ministries and Departments have identified the status of pendency.

Singh asked the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to do a comparative analysis of all the Ministries, and Departments on reduction of pendency of various categories and also to cull out the best practices to be shared with all.

He also asked it to coordinate with Ministries to speed up the campaign as it is going to end after 10 days.

Singh, however, reiterated that the motivation behind the campaign should last even after it is over as pendency reduction is a continuous process.

