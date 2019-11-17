Jithender Reddy, G. Vivekanand restrained from meeting RTC JAC Convenor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Former MP and BJP Leader A.P. Jithender Reddy, along with former MP G Vivekanand, were on Sunday restrained from meeting RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) Convenor Ashwathama Reddy.

According to an official release, the Rachakonda police, which had surrounded the residence of Ashwathama, cited Section 144 and almost put the BJP Leaders under preemptive arrest before allowing them to proceed further.

Ashwathama has been on indefinite strike since yesterday and his health is suffering due to high BP and sugar."There was no violation of Section 144 as there were only two of us. Police never behaved like this, even during 1969 Telangana agitation or the 2011-13 Movement. They are clearly acting on orders of the Chief Minister, who is trying to curtail freedom of speech and movement in Telangana. Democracy is under threat in Telangana - the Telangana that we all fought for," said Jithender Reddy."Even after RTC Union and employees dropped their merger demand, the CM or Transport Minister have not initiated any talks with them. This shows their arrogant attitude and apathy towards employees welfare," he added.The RTC Employees are planning 'deekshas' at Bus Depots and 'Rasta Roko' on November 19, which opposition political parties have pledged support.Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Recently, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.Employees of TSRTC have been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of salaries among other demands. (ANI)