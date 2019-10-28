JJP never sought votes for BJP: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday clarified that his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had never sought votes for the BJP but that his party has now lent support to the latter to provide a stable government in the state.

He was clarifying on the remarks of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has said the BJP-JJP pact was an "alliance of convenience".

"We have neither asked votes for the BJP nor the Congress while campaigning," he told mediapersons here.

Two-time former Chief Minister Hooda, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chautala in Chandigarh, described the BJP-JJP alliance as opportunist, unholy and against the mandate. "The alliance has been forged in manner of 'vote kisi ki, support kisi ko'. This government is based on self interest. The JJP has disrespected the people's mandate," Hooda told the media. "For those saying 'vote kisko, support kisko', did we ask votes for them?" Chautala asked. vg/bc