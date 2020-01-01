JK: Vaishno Devi temple witness heavy influx of pilgrims on New Year

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A heavy influx of pilgrims was seen at Vaishno Devi temple who thronged the hill shrine to seek blessings for a peaceful year ahead.

On the occasion of New Year, a large number of people from across the country visited the temple.



"Since the last 20 years, we have been coming here on New Year's Eve. The number of devotees has been increasing every year here. The facilities have made very convenient for us to come to the temple. The administration is doing a great job," Sunil from Ambala Cant, Haryana told ANI.

Devotees also said that they were at the shrine to seek blessings as it gives them peace of mind and hopes to enter the new year with great vigour.

"Everybody has a different style to welcome the year. We have come here to seek blessings. It is great to see people in such large numbers here on New Year because nowadays people are usually partying. After visiting the temple always gives us hope of peaceful year ahead. It is a great feeling to start the year with the blessings of Mata Ji," Ganesh Chandra from Delhi said. (ANI)

