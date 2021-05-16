J&K: 66.26 lakh families to receive free 5 kg ration per person under PMGKAY

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has started distributing an additional free 5 kg of foodgrains per person for the months of May and June, through its PDS (ration ghats) among the 66.26 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) cardholders in J&K.

The additional 5 kg of ration per person for two months is being distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

For this purpose, 33129.83 MT of foodgrains have been allocated for the month of May and June each.

The initiative will cover 8.86 Lakh AAY and 57.40 Lakh PHH beneficiaries. The eligible households are appealed that they may collect free ration for May and June, being distributed through POS devices.

In view of the Covid crisis, the government has recently announced free ration in favour of AAY/ PHH ration card holders for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

