J&K again sees dip in Covid cases, deaths

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) New Covid cases and related deaths declined in J&K on Wednesday with 3,037 new cases and 40 deaths coming to light in last 24 hours.
Officials said that there were 1,089 new cases in the Jammu division and 1,948 in the Kashmir division while 4,023 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 278,859 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 231,265 have recovered, while 3,702 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 43,892 out of which 17,724 are from the Jammu division and 26,168 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd