J&K announces fresh Covid containment measures for rural areas

Jammu, May 19 (IANS) In order to effectively tackle Covid-19 pandemic in rural areas of J&K, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed Deputy Commissioners and the Health Department to ensure a minimum five-bed Covid Care Centre including one oxygen supported bed in every panchayat for patients requiring immediate medical attention, officials said on Wednesday.

Expenditure of up to Rs 1 lakh per panchayat has been approved by the Lt Governor from district capex budget to make these centres immediately functional. The decision has been taken to create basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at panchayat level as many households may not have option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own premises.

The Lt Governor has directed the Health Department to strengthen other public health facilities including Sub-centres, Health and Wellness Centres, and Primary Health Centres for testing and referral of cases with co-morbidity or low oxygen saturation to the higher centres.

Panchayat ghars, community halls, or Schools could be utilised for creation of facilities in consultation with nearest Health Centre and panchayat representatives. The panchayats shall use upto Rs one lakh available with them for creation of isolation facilities including beds, purchase of oxygen concentrators, and creation of toilet and other basic facilities. These Centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kits, and linked to nearest health centres and Tele-medicine facilities, the Lt Governor said.

Medical officers will provide logistics, training etc with the help of ASHA and Aanganwadi workers. Sarpanch and Panches' village health committee shall act as community-based team and healthcare facilities including regular visit of doctors is to be ensured on priority. Panchayat members, volunteers, and Anganwadi workers shall be roped in for testing and upkeep of such facilities. The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the panchayats/medical staff concerned/ASHA workers/members of panchayats or Gram Sabha of the area, it was directed.

Sinha also directed that mobile testing vans must be utilised to cover villages for testing. Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are to be provided Covid kits, and Block Medical Officers must ensure round-the-clock monitoring of positive cases and referral to the higher healthcare centre.

Ambulance services in rural areas must have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid hospitals, said the Lt Governor.

