J&K approves annual plan to provide financial aid to victims of militancy

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the executive council for rehabilitation of victims of militancy -- widows, orphans, handicapped and elderly people -- for the year 2021-22.

Srinagar, Sep 14 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an annual plan worth Rs 8.91 crore to provide financial assistance to 7,186 beneficiaries as a relief measure for victims of militancy.

It was informed that in 2020-21, 6,982 beneficiaries were given financial assistance worth Rs 8.43 crore while 1,267 motorized tricycles were also provided to the specially-abled persons across J&K.

The financial assistance will be provided through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Further, as part of the approved annual plan, 683 orphans will be covered under a scholarship scheme to extend financial assistance amounting to Rs 61.47 lakh.

Additionally, keeping in consideration the special needs of persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Chief Secretary asked the department to expeditiously conduct a survey for providing prosthetic aid to the beneficiaries and saturate the demand within four months.

