J&K clocks 521 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

Srinagar, June 19 (IANS) J&K on Saturday reported 521 new Covid cases, even as recoveries continue to outnumber the infections in the Union Territory.
Health officials said that out of the 521 fresh infections,
175 are in Jammu and 346 in Kashmir divisions.
Meanwhile, 1,197 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
Out of the four deaths, two are in Jammu and two in Kashmir division. The total toll climbed to 4,238.
Two confirmed cases of black fungus were also reported on Saturday. So far, 24 such cases have been reported in J&K.
