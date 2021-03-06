J&K clocks 79 new Covid infections, 87 recoveries

Jammu, March 6 (IANS) With 79 new Covid infections, J&K's caseload rose to 126,932, while the recovery count reached 124,089 after 87 more people were discharged in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

An official bulletin said that out of the 79 fresh infections, 18 are from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division.