J&K clocks 866 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) J&K on Saturday reported 866 new Covid cases and 14 fatalities, even as the infection spread continue to decline in the Union Territory, health officials said.

The 14 deaths -- 8 from Jammu division and 6 from Kashmir division-- have pushed the toll to 4,174.

As many as 2,153 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday, even as another case of mucormycosis was reported.