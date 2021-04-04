J&K closes schools due to rising Covid cases

Srinagar, April 4 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has restricted gatherings and decided to close all schools up to Class 9 for two weeks and Classes from 10-12 for one week in view of the rising Covid-19 cases across the UT.

The office of the J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday tweeted that in view of the rising trend in Covid-19 cases and the likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infection in large numbers, all classes up to and including Class 9 in schools will be closed for two weeks in all schools beginning on Monday till April 18.