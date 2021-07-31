JK cloudburst: IAF rescues 74 personnel from Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 31 (ANI): As rescue operations are underway following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 74 stranded personnel from different parts of the district on Friday.



People rescued include 5 critically injured patients, the IAF informed.

In addition, the IAF also lifted 3,150 kg of relief material of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

On July 28, the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir had reported a cloudburst that killed 7 people, left 12 people injured and 19 others missing.

After the cloudburst in Kishtwar, IAF helicopters were utilised during the relief operations.



"Three helicopters of IAF -- from Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar," said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu. (ANI)

