J&K Congress president not allowed to visit Kishtwar

Srinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) The President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), G.A. Mir, was not allowed by the authorities to proceed to Kishtwar on Friday where some Congress activists were injured during protests a day before.

Mir told IANS over phone, "I was going to Kishtwar to meet some of our youth Congress activists who were injured in police lathi charge in the town yesterday. I had crossed the Sinthan Top, but was stopped by a large contingent of police at the Potato Farm.