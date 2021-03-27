J&K continues to record spike in Covid cases

Jammu, March 27 (IANS) J&K has been witnessing a strong resurgence of new infections of Covid-19, as the Union Territory reported

271 fresh cases on Saturday while one patient succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,985.

According to the health officials, out of the 271 new infections, 75 are from Jammu division and 196 from Kashmir division. As many as 138 patients were discharged from different facilities after recovery.