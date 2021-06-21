J&K cop injured in accidental firing

Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) A local policeman was injured on Monday when his service rifle went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said a party of J&K Police were on way to Kathuhallan village in the Keller area of Shopian district for practice firing.

"On the way to the firing range, the service rifle of a constable went off accidentally. The bullet hit his foot.