  4. J&K cop injured in accidental firing

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 21st, 2021, 15:00:20hrs
Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) A local policeman was injured on Monday when his service rifle went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said a party of J&K Police were on way to Kathuhallan village in the Keller area of Shopian district for practice firing.

"On the way to the firing range, the service rifle of a constable went off accidentally. The bullet hit his foot.

"The injured constable was shifted to hospital where doctors described his condition as stable", sources said.

--IANS

sq/dpb

