  4. J&K: CRPF officer falls to death from building

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 15th, 2021, 13:40:20hrs
Srinagar, April 15 (IANS) A junior officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after falling down from a building in J&K's Shopian district on Thursday.

Police said that Shyam Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of 178 CRPF battalion fell down from a two-storeyed building in Reshipora village of Shopian district.

"He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival", a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered in this case and medico-legal formalities are being completed, the officer added.

