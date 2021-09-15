J&K DGP holds security review meeting in Jammu

At the meeting, attended by ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh and other senior officers, he stressed on further augmenting the intelligence and security grids so that no room is given to the elements inimical to peace in view of the ongoing attempts of infiltration from across the border and increased drone activities by rogue and anti-national elements.

Jammu, Sep 15 (IANS) J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the region's security scenario.

The DGP dwelt on the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace.

Reiterating the use of technology in strengthening the security grids, he laid emphasis on seeking the cooperation of the people in strengthening the border grid.

He said that Pakistan-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J&K and added that any such attempt would be foiled with fortitude. He called for maintenance of effective coordination and sharing of each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required.

He also noted that despite the ceasefire, infiltration attempts are being made.

