J&K DGP sanctions Rs 1.45 cr for kin of deceased police personnel

Srinagar June 24 (IANS) With an aim to provide financial succour to their families, J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.45 crore as Special Welfare Relief for Next Of Kin (NoKs) of martyred/deceased police personnel and also to the NoKs of special police officers (SPOs) who expired while in service, officials said on Thursday.

Special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police officer/personnel.

Deputy Director, Prosecution, Parshotam Lal and Nursing Orderly Farooq Ahmad Shah passed away due to illness while in service. Head Constable Mulk Raj and Constable Rashpaul expired in a road accident and Constable Waseem Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh each has been already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

Besides, special relief of Rs 5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPOs Kulbushan Kumar, Mohd Imran, Naresh Kumar, Mehmooda Akhter. and Shakeel Hussain who expired during the course of their engagement in the department.

A sum of Rs 50,000 each have been already paid to the families/NoKs of these SPOs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing financial assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the wards of martyred police personnel and POs.

