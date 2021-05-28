J&K DGP sanctions Rs 45L special relief for next of kin of deceased/martyred SPOs

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) The Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned Rs 45 lakh as special relief to dependents/legal heirs of deceased/martyred Special Police Officers (SPOs), officials said on Friday.
The move is aimed at providing financial assistance to the families of the SPOs who have passed away due to illness or fighting terrorism while in service.
"A special relief of Rs 5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of eight deceased SPOs, who expired due to health related issues during the course of their engagement with the police organisation, while Rs 5 lakh special relief has also been sanctioned in favour of SPO Nazir Ahmad Khan, who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack on March 29 at Sopore," the police said.
The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.
