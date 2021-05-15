J&K extends Covid curfew till May 24 amid surge

Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) The coronavirus-induced curfew across Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by a week in the wake of a spike in Covid cases.

An official statement said that the lockdown will be strictly imposed, however, few essential services are exempted.

"The coronavirus-induced curfew imposed in all the 20 districts of J&K is extended further till May 24. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," the official statement said.