J&K fake gun licences: Several booked in Reasi district

Police sources said notorious criminals and history-sheeters in Reasi district were possessing fake gun licences for the last several years on the pretext of self-protection, and one OGW has been booked.

Jammu, July 26 (IANS) An overground worker (OGW) of militants was booked on Monday by the police along with other criminals for possessing fake gun licences in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Sources said field reports do not support any threat to them for which they needed self-protection, rather they were a threat to peace in the society by possessing arms and ammunition illegally.

"It came to the notice of police that these criminals are using these weapons to harass peace loving and innocent people of the area and had created a fear psychosis in the minds of common people. They had amassed huge wealth through threats and intimidation.

"Police in Reasi district have identified these criminals, prepared fresh field reports and approached the concerned district magistrate with recommendations for appropriate criminal action.

"One Mohammad Asghar son of Mohammad Amin of Mahore, who is an OGW working for militants, had also managed a fake gun licence from district Udhampur in the year 1984.

"Police have registered a case against him in Mahore police station after seizing his illegal gun and ammunition.

"Other criminals identified include Mohammad Ismail, Rattan Lal, Gulshan Kumar alias Shiv Jyoti, Zaman Shah and Raman Kumar, all residents of Reasi.

"Licences of two other history-sheeters Sachin Singh and Maan Singh have also been recommended for cancellation", sources said.

It must be recalled that the CBI is already probing a huge gun licences racket in J&K and 22 places, including the residences of two IAS officers were raided by the agency last week.

