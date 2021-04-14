J&K fish farmer loses lakhs after his farm was poisoned

Aijaz Ahmad Mir of the Chatibandy village of Bandipora district established a trout fish farm two years back in his village.

Srinagar, April 14 (IANS) In an act of enmity in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, miscreants caused a loss of lakhs of rupees to a fish farmer on Wednesday by allegedly poisoning his fish farm.

He expected to market his fish this summer as his farm had grown more than 20,000 fish each weighing over a kilogram.

As Aijaz was arranging sale points for his harvest, his enemies allegedly poisoned his farm during the night.

"Financial loss of lakhs has been caused to Aijaz obviously because of an act of enmity as most of the fish in the farm have died due to some poisonous substance sprinkled over the farm water.

"A case has been registered and investigation has been launched to nab the culprits", police said.

A team from the fisheries department also visited the farm and reportedly established the fact that the deaths of the fish have been caused by a poisonous substance.

A table size trout fish weighing around half a kg costs over Rs 300 in the market.

