J&K girl's appeal to PM over burden of homework gets LG's response

The girl was seen telling Modi that children who get online education are overburdened with homework which leaves them a very little time to play and have fun.

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday took note of the video appeal by a six-year-old girl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ordered the education department to ensure that kids are not overburdened with homework.

"Why do teachers assign huge home task to children of my age. Right since morning I have to attend zoom classes and after that teachers assign so much homework to us which should be assigned to students of Classes 9 and 10.

"I get hardly any time to play because of the homework assigned to me by my teachers", the child told Modi.

Sinha took immediate cognisance of the child's appeal and asked the school education department to direct all the schools in J&K to ensure that children get enough time for fun and play.

"Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss", he tweeted.

--IANS

