J&K govt advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan removed

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir government was removed from his assignment on Tuesday.

An order issued by the J&K general administration department said, "Pursuant to communication received from the union ministry of home affairs government of India, Baseer Ahmad Khan, is hereby relieved from the post of the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect".