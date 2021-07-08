JK govt gives nod to implement market linkage support scheme 'PARVAZ'

As per a government order, a provision of 25 per cent subsidy on perishable fruits harvested in Jammu and Kashmir for shipment through air cargo will be notified separately.

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to the implementation of 'PARVAZ', a market linkage support scheme for shipment of agriculture and horticulture perishables being harvested in J&K through air cargo, officials said on Thursday.

Further, subsidy shall be provided on air cargo charges inclusive of airport handling charges for shipment through one or more empanelled airlines by the government from time to time, and in the DBT mode to the farmers/FPOs/SHGs and registered intermediaries. Subsidy shall also be paid in the reimbursement mode as per the original invoices/bills of the concerned airlines in offline mode only till August 31, 2021, the order said.

Thereafter, the support shall be paid through online medium in DBT mode by creating a platform involving the Directorate of Horticulture and the concerned Airlines.

The order further said that the scheme could be adopted by animal, sheep husbandry and fisheries departments for milk-based perishables and Trout fish, subject to availability of funds.

