J&K govt initiates first survey of migratory nomadic population

The survey will serve as baseline for allocation of funds for different schemes planned to cover the migratory population.

Srinagar, June 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated first enumeration and survey of migratory tribal population in higher reaches with an aim to formulate plan for extending benefits to migratory population for their socio-economic upliftment, officials said on Thursday.

In this connection, Secretary Tribal Affairs J&K Shahid Iqbal Choudhary held a detailed interaction with senior officials.

The Tribal Affairs department in collaboration with District Administration and District Planning and Statistics organisation has initiated the survey with set deadlines for completion of various stages.

A common format developed for the survey includes details related to migration route, family particulars, educational status, health and animal husbandry facilities, livelihood and skilling requirement among other parameters.

On completion of family the process of digitisation and smart card with complete family details will be initiated.

The smart cards will serve multiple purposes for a range to facilities to be extended to the tribal migratory population.

It was informed that based on the survey a range of different facilities will be provided by the department which include transit facilities, livestock services, healthcare, education, livelihood initiatives, essential services and infrastructure.

The Tribal Affairs department will provide assistance to migratory nomadic families under various schemes. The plan also includes capacity building of the nomadic population.

Choudhary said that the survey will cover intra-district, inter-district, inter-province and inter-UT or state.

A list of 14 major migratory routes was discussed in the meeting and district teams were asked to minutely work on the migratory routes and suggest facilities required for the population.

He also asked for active association of PRIs, stakeholders and community representatives for ensuring fool-proof planning and development as an outcome of the survey.

The survey is likely to be completed by July 31.

Tribal Affairs department has earmarked a budget of Rs 3 crore for the first enumeration/survey of nomadic migratory population for providing targeted benefits and assistance to community in a phased manner.

These initiatives include healthcare facilities, livestock health, Rights awareness, education, skill development, tribal products marketing and a number of other support initiatives.

Department is also coordinating with districts in Ladakh UT, Punjab and Himachal for information on inter-state/UT migration.

