J&K govt orders closure of schools till April 18

Jammu, April 11 (IANS) In order to check the spread of Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered that all schools in the union territory will remain closed for another week.

An order issued by the government said that after taking an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state executive committee has decided that all schools in the union territory shall remain closed till April 18.