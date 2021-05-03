  1. Sify.com
  4. J&K govt sacks teacher, prof, official for 'anti-state' activities

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 3rd, 2021, 19:20:20hrs
Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a teacher, an executive magistrate and an assistant professor from service "for their involvement in anti-state activities".

In April 30, the UT government announced a special task force that would scrutinise the antecedents of government employees and recommend their dismissal from government service if they were found involved in anti-state activities.

Acting on the recommendations of this task force, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the dismissal of a school teacher, and an Assistant Professor from Kupwara district, and an executive magistrate (Naib Tehsildar) belonging to Pulwama district.

