J&K govt set up 100-bed facility with oxygen capacity at Haj House

The facility has come up at Haj House in just a week's time. While giving details, the CMO Srinagar apprised the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of DDMA, that the patients referred by a physician having mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection and require oxygen support of less than 10 litres per minute can be admitted to the isolation ward as well as treatment.

Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) In the wake of rising Covid cases, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here has established a 100-bed Covid care facility with oxygen capacity at Haj House Bemina.

He further added that the health department is in the process of procuring more bulk oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to augment the bed capacity at Haj House.

Earlier, the DDMA Chairman said that the initiative of establishing 100 beded facility is aimed at decongesting tertiary care hospital occupancy.

He said it will also serve the purpose decongesting the unnecessary occupancy of precious beds in tertiary care hospitals by shifting patients having oxygen requirement of less than 10 liters per minute and are not on injectable medications to facility at Haj House.

He said this is not a medical facility but oxygen support facility and shall act as an oxygen bank.

Aijaz Asad further said the initiative is a joint venture of DDMA Srinagar, District Health Society and District Red Cross Society.

