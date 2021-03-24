JK L-G presents President's Police Medals to 159 officers for meritorious services

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday presented the President's Police Medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services to 159 serving and retired Police officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).



The next of kins (NoK) of the Police force's martyrs were also presented medals at Investiture Ceremony-2021 held at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

As per a statement, the recipients of the award include 67 President's Police Medals for Gallantry, nine Police Medals for distinguished services, and 83 President's Medals for meritorious services.

Sinha congratulated the recipients of the President's Police Medals and saluted the courage and valour of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while upholding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

State Election Commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department were present at the event (ANI)



