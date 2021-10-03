J&K LG inaugurates 'Retreat Ceremony' on int'l border in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3 (IANS) In a historic event Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated Retreat Ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh on the India-Pak International Border.

The event was witnessed by hundreds of tourists and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of Border Security Force (BSF), India's first line of defence.