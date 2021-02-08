J&K LG launches livelihood generation training programme

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the UT government is opening up new employment avenues for J&K's youth in the banking and financial services sector.

Jammu, Feb 8 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Monday launched a livelihood generation training programme in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector envisaged under the MoU signed between the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Mission Youth, J&K.

He said the BFSI sector has received a major boost due to consumers becoming more aware about the various investment options.

This has unleashed the vast potential of this sector for different sections of the society in J&K and elsewhere, he added.

Underscoring the significant opportunities being offered by the banking sector, Sinha said that various reforms have created an investor friendly environment and transformed the banking sector into a critical part of the economy.

"Our youth needs to develop skills in banking and financial sector to capitalise on the vast opportunities," the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the shortlisted candidates for the Mutual Fund Advisors' Capsule course, Sinha said that the short-term training programme will help them begin their journey as entrepreneurs, thereby creating wealth for themselves and opportunities for many more youth.

"This is a lifetime opportunity for your career. Like a qualified professional, you need to understand the fund's purpose and specifics and know which fund matches the interest of the investor. Later on, the certificate required from the National Securities Markets Institute (NISM) will also help you," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also lauded the enthusiasm of some of the candidates who walked miles in freezing temperature to appear for the interview.

He asked the training partners that after a week of training, they should also focus on apprenticeship for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, so that the transition of training-to-jobs can be completed easily.

"Today is a historic day for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, a programme of employment oriented training is being started in the banking and financial services sector, which itself is sufficient to reflect the multi-dimensional transformation happening in J&K," he said.

