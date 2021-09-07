J&K LG launches portal for redressal of migrants' property grievances

The Kashmir Migrants can log in to -http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in/ or http://kashmirmigrantsip.jk.gov.in to submit their complaints.

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal for time bound redressal of grievances related to Kashmir Migrants' immovable properties.

The application filed on the portal will be disposed of in a fixed time frame under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 by the revenue authorities under intimation to the applicant.

The competent authority (Deputy Commissioner) shall undertake survey/field verification of migrant properties and update all registers, within a period of 15 days and submit compliance report to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said this initiative will put an end to the plight of the migrants including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since the 1990s.

"I met numerous delegations from across the religion in the last 13 months and they unequivocally supported the return of migrants," added the Lt Governor.

"It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past. While laying the foundation for a bright future, this is also the time to heal the old wounds. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood", the Lt Governor said.

Nearly 60,000 families migrated from the Valley during the turmoil, out of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with Relief Organisation, J&K, whereas, rest of the families chose to shift to other States/UTs. The hapless migrants had to leave behind their immovable as well as movable properties.

The violence has affected all. Out of those 44,000 migrant families; 40,142 are Hindu Families, 2,684 are Muslim Families and 1,730 belong to Sikh community, the Lt Governor added.

"During the trial run period of the portal, we have received 854 grievances. It clearly shows a large number of migrant families were awaiting justice. Now, the time bound action on complaints will not only restore the faith of people in the system but I believe thousands of families achieve closure, justice and regain their dignity," the Lt Governor said.

