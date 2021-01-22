J&K lifts ban on import of poultry

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday lifted the ban on the import of poultry into the union territory, but imposed a condition that the imported stock of birds must contain a bird flu free certificate.

An order issued by the J&K government said, "There will be no ban on import of live birds, including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the union territory of J&K sourced from non-infected areas and beyond the 10 kilometre radius of bird flu infected zone".