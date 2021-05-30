J&K lockdown extended till June 15 with some relaxations

The fresh guidelines have been issued under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued fresh lockdown guidelines, effective from Monday, for all the 20 districts of the Union Territory with partial relaxation in some public activities.

As per the revised guidelines, all universities, colleges, and technical/skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till June 15.

All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15.

All cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms,spas, massage centres and paid parks shall continue to remain closed.

Barber shops, and saloons/parlours shall remain open on three days in a week except Saturdays and Sundays.

All religious places will remain open, subject to the SOPs already in place.

Night curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. till 7 a.m. while weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. each Friday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Restaurants and hotels will remain open only for in-house guests and home delivery.

In the five districts classified as 'Red', public transport will remain closed.

