J&K logs 1,144 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Jammu, April 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 1,144 new cases on Friday as the number of active cases reached 10,620 taking the total tally to 144,021, officials said.

Out of the new cases reported on Friday, 414 from Jammu division and 730 from Kashmir division.

The UT also reported 562 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 131,353 have recovered.