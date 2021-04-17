J&K logs 1,145 new cases as Covid surge continues

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) Covid surge continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as 1,145 new cases and three deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said with 1,145 new cases of which 503 were from Jammu division and 642 were from Kashmir the total tally reached 145,166 while 852 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery taking the total recoveries to 132,205.