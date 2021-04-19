J&K logs 1,516 new Covid cases, active cases cross 12K

Jammu, April 19 (IANS) An alarming Covid-19 spread continued in J&K on Monday as 1,516 new cases came to light during last 24 hours and the number of active cases crossed the 12,000 mark.

Officials said of the new cases, 768 were from the Jammu division and 748 the from Kashmir division while 813 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.