J&K logs 1,965 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

Jammu, April 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 1,965 new Covid cases on Thursday while the number of active cases surged beyond 16,000.
Officials said that of the new cases, 789 were from the Jammu division and 1,176 from the Kashmir division while 791 patients were discharged after recovery.
Eight more patients succumbed, taking the toll to 2,092.
So far, 154,407 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 136,221 have recovered.
The number of active cases is 16,094 out of which 6,761 are from the Jammu division and 9,333 from the Kashmir division.
