J&K logs 2,030 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

Jammu, April 24 (IANS) J&K on Saturday logged 2,030 new Covid cases and 15 deaths, while the number of active cases mounted to 18,064 in the Union Territory.

Health officials said that out of the 2,030 fresh cases, 834 are from Jammu division and 1,196 from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 944 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.