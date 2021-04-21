J&K logs 2,204 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

Officials said that there were 905 cases from the Jammu division and 1,299 from the Kashmir division while 733 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

Jammu, April 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 2,204 new Covid cases on Wednesday while the number of active cases rose to 14,928 with 13 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases on Wednesday is the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic started.

Ten deaths were reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 2,084.

So far, 152,442 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 135,430 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 14,928 out of which 6,216 are from the Jammu division and 8,712 from the Kashmir division.

