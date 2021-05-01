J&K logs 3,832 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

Srinagar, May 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest number of new Covid cases and deaths, as 3,832 fresh infections and 47 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that out of the 3,832 cases, 1,231 are from Jammu division and 2,601 from Kashmir division, while 1,801 more patients were discharged after recovery.