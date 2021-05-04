J&K logs 4,650 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 4,650 new cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday as the Covid crisis refused to abate in the Union Territory.
Officials said of the new cases, 1,463 were from the Jammu division and 3,187 from the Kashmir division while 1,878 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 191,869 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 152,109 have recovered, and 2,458 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 37,302, out of which 13,130 are from the Jammu division and 24,172 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd