J&K Lt governor inaugurates DRDO's 500-bedded Covid hospital

The hospital would be equipped with ventilators, monitors; in-house pharmacy, diagnostic facility, x-ray and CT scan facility.

Of the total 500 beds at Bhagwati Nagar Centre in Jammu city 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of COVID beds with 24 hours oxygen facility.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to J&K", said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the management of ongoing pandemic and future challenges, the Lt Governor observed that the DRDO hospital, with efficient mechanism will play an important role in adding to the government's efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

"I must congratulate and appreciate Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and his entire team for working round-the-clock to build this well-equipped medical facility in record time.

"Our health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services. This hospital too is expected to become fully operational in 3-4 days, after trial run of all the facilities", said the Lt Governor.

Underlining the importance of providing best health care services to the people, especially those living in remote areas, the Lt Governor remarked that the robust health infrastructure in Jammu division with decentralised community health system in the form of Panchayat Covid Care Centres has an extensive outreach even in several far-flung locales. We have also devised an effective and rapid response system to quickly mobilise the physical and human resources within healthcare delivery apparatus.

"We all as society must fight the pandemic together and recalibrate our priorities, giving utmost importance to Covid protocol and vaccination. So, I urge every citizen of J&K to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour for weeks and months to come to effectively tackle this health crisis", he said.

Meanwhile, the Lt governor went around the various sections of the newly established hospital including patients block, ICU ward, General wards, Pharmacy, wherein, he inspected and enquired about the facilities available for the patients.

He directed the health functionaries to ensure strict compliance of the hospital referral policy for effective patient care management.

The Lt governor was informed that all the information and record would be maintained through a hospital management software. Wi-Fi facility, water Supply with RO facility, camera surveillance with all safety norms and other essential facilities would be extended to the patients.

