J&K Lt Guv assures safe return of 2 Kashmiri professors stranded in Kabul

Srinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) Two Kashmiri professors are still stranded in strife torn Kabul and the Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that he has taken up the issue of their safe return with the External Affairs Ministry.

"Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bring back every citizen safely as soon as possible," Sinha said on his official Twitter handle.