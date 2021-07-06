J&K Lt Guv launches online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

"For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought darshan, hawan and prasad facilities under the virtual mode.

Srinagar, July 6 (IANS) In order to provide a personal experience to the devotees of Shri Amarnathji, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

"The devotees can book their pooja, hawan and prasad online, and the priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name. Prasad will be subsequently delivered at the doorsteps of the devotees."

Sinha further said, "With the launch of new online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the devotees of Lord Shiva from across the world can perform online virtual puja and hawan at the holy cave. Online prasad booking service has also been extended to the devotees through this initiative."

Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the shrine board, said that from Tuesday, Rs 1,100 for virtual pooja, Rs 1,100 for prasad booking with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji, Rs 2,100 for prasad booking with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji, and Rs 5,100 for the special hawan or combination of any of the above have been fixed.

"The devotees would be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they would be having a special virtual pooja and darshan of the holy ‘lingam' in their name.

"We are making an arrangement with the postal department for dispatching prasad within 48 hours," Kumar said.

Once the booking is done, the shrine board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/e-mail id of the devotee, Kumar said.

