J&K notifies draft excise policy to allot liquor vends

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the draft excise policy for the year 2021-22 to allot liquor vends through e-auction in an open and transparent manner in the same areas where liquor shops already exist, officials said.

The vends shall be allotted for a period of one year as per the provisions of the J&K Excise Act and Rules. The total number of shops to be allotted shall be the same as existing at present and there shall be no increase in the number of vends to be auctioned. Further, the vends shall be allotted in the same areas where the shops are operational presently.