J&K notifies draft excise policy to allot liquor vends

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the draft excise policy for the year 2021-22 to allot liquor vends through e-auction in an open and transparent manner in the same areas where liquor shops already exist, officials said.
The vends shall be allotted for a period of one year as per the provisions of the J&K Excise Act and Rules. The total number of shops to be allotted shall be the same as existing at present and there shall be no increase in the number of vends to be auctioned. Further, the vends shall be allotted in the same areas where the shops are operational presently.
The vends shall be allotted to the domiciles of J&K and only a single vend shall be allotted to one person. Any person who is eligible for grant of licence as per the provisions of Excise Act and Rules shall be eligible for participation in the e-auction process.
The authorities have invited suggestions from the stakeholders and general public on the draft policy. It is for the first time that the excise policy has been put out in the public domain before its issuance.
The genuine requests of the stakeholders which are within the ambit of the Excise Act and Rules shall be given due consideration. The sentiments of the local community shall also be taken into account.
