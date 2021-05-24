J&K now sees decline in new Covid cases, deaths

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) There was decline in both new cases and Covid-related deaths in J&K on Monday with 2,237 new cases and 45 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said more patients recovered on Monday than tested positive as 3,999 patients were discharged while 2,237 new cases came to light.
A total of 854 cases and 29 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 1,383 cases and 16 deaths from the Kashmir division.
So far, 272,858 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 223,619 have recovered, and 3,609 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 45,630 out of which 18,738 are from the Jammu division and 26,892 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd